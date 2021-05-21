Indian-origin Anvee Bhutani elected Oxford Students Union President

Anvee Bhutani, an Indian-origin student from Magdalen College at the University of Oxford has won the Student Union (SU) byelection for the 2021-22 academic year. Bhutani was declared as the winner on Thursday night.

Bhutani was the Co-Chair of Campaign for Racial Awareness and Equality (CRAE) at Oxford SU and President of the Oxford India Society.

Bhutani states in her manifesto that she will "continue to lobby for lecture capture post-pandemic" and work with the student press to increase engagement.

Besides, she will also "lobby for more funding towards existing mental health support programs including for graduate students; work towards more access and lower wait times for university counselling services."

Bhutani also mentioned that she intends to lobby to delink welfare services and disciplinary action. This byelection took place after Indian student Rashmi Samant, who was forced to step down after a row over her social media posts.

The election registered a record turnout as 2,506 people voted, a 146 per cent increase from the last byelection in 2019. The election also had 11 students, the highest number of candidates ever, running for the post of Oxford SU President.

