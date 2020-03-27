Indian Railways to transport 2.40 lakh litres of milk to Delhi on special train

To meet the milk requirements of Delhi, the Guntakal Division of Indian Railways is transporting milk from Renigunta, which is near Tirupati, in the state of Andra Pradesh to the national capital.

According to a Southern Central Railway press release, on March 26 a special train of six milk containers will carry 2.40 lakh litres of milk from Renigunta to Delhi. As per the Southern Central Railways, the transportation of milk has suffered a setback since all passenger trains were cancelled. Before, around 40,000 litres of milk were transported weekly from Renigunta to New Delhi.

Indian Railways is not running any passenger trains as all of them have been cancelled till April 14 owing to the nation-wide lockdown that started on March 25 to curb coronavirus spread. However, the Indian Railways is running freight trains to transport goods across the country.

The South Central Railway zone, considering the importance of supplying milk to Delhi, had requested for permission to run a special tanker from Renigunta to Delhi. The Indian Railway Board had immediately agreed to the demand of Southern Central Railways.

The officials and staff at Guntakal Divison have started preparations for making the containers fit for loading milk with all the necessary safety precautions set in place. The milk special train will run at an average speed of 100 km per hour so that it can reach Delhi at the earliest.

