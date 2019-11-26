Business Today
Indian taxi driver gives free ride to Pakistani cricketers, gets invited for dinner

English commentator Alison Mitchell narrated the driver's story to former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson during a live radio broadcast

New Delhi     Last Updated: November 26, 2019
An Indian taxi driver in Australia gave a free ride to five Pakistani cricket players to a restaurant, and in return they invited him for a meal.

Mitchell said, "A couple of days ago, an Indian cab driver was called to Pakistan team hotel and picked up five of the Pakistani players. They wanted to go to an Indian restaurant for a meal. He drove them to an Indian restaurant".


Alison added that the Indian cabbie refused to accept fares from them. Impressed by the driver's generosity, the players invited him for a meal.

Alison said that she came to know about the incident through the same cabbie, who drove her to Gabba stadium for the Test match.

"He showed the photograph on his phone, of him sitting at the table at the restaurant with five members of the Pakistan cricket team," she added.

The video of Alison telling the story immediately went viral.

Here's how people celebrated this kind gesture:

One user said, "Best cricket stories are heard on a taxi".

Another user wrote, "Great positive story how our game brings people together".

One person said, "What a heartwarming story considering the tensions between the two countries!"

Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs in the first test of the two-match series.

