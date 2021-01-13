IndiGo airport manager shot dead in Patna; Tejashwi Yadav, Pappu slam Nitish Kumar-BJP govt

A 42-year-old airport manager with IndiGo airline was shot dead in Patna by unidentified gunmen. IndiGo airport manager Rupesh Kumar was on his way from the airport to his home when a group of bikers opened fire on him.

According to a report in India Today, the gunmen shot Kumar outside his colony's gate and fled the scene. The incident took place at Kusum Vilas Apartments in Patna's Punaichak area at around 7 pm on Tuesday.

Kumar was taken to a nearby hospital immediately by the police but he died on the way. Kumar had reportedly returned from a family vacation in Goa one day before his death.

IndiGo confirmed the incident and wrote, "Extremely saddened by the demise of our Patna airport manager. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. We are in contact with his family and providing them with our full support while cooperating with the relevant authorities in the ongoing investigation".

The murder of the IndiGo airport manager has now taken a political turn.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed ruling party's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that government in Bihar is now in the "hands of criminals".

Yadav said that Kumar was killed by state-protected criminals.

"State-protected criminals killed airport manager Rupesh Kumar Singh in Patna outside his residence. He was affable and friendly. I am deeply saddened by his untimely death. May his soul rest in peace," Tejashwi Yadav wrote on Twitter.

"Now criminals are running the government in Bihar," he added.

Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav said that it has become clear that criminals are disciples of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JDU.

On the other hand, BJP MP Vivek Thakur also raised questions over the incident. He said that it was a matter of grave concern that a common man like Rupesh Kumar had been murdered.

Also read: Vaccine for dead people? UP officials register names of deceased for COVID-19 vaccination drive

Also read: No option to choose preferred coronavirus vaccine, says Health Ministry