IndiGo reduces Kunal Kamra's ban period from 6 to 3 months

IndiGo airlines has reduced the grounding period imposed on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from 6 months to 3 months. The official statement of the airlines read, "The internal matters committee after hearing both parties passed an order pursuant to which Kunal Kamra has been suspended from flying for a period of 3 months. IndiGo will comply with the order of the internal committee."

According to a report by LiveMint, the Delhi High Court had asked the DGCA to consider Kamra's representation and whether the ban imposed was a violation of the civil aviation requirements for the domestic aviation sector.

Kamra had moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday challenging the ban imposed on him by four airlines. The stand-up comic, in his petition, sought action against the airlines concerned. IndiGo had put the stand up comedian in the 'no-flying list' for six months as he heckled a TV anchor on an IndiGo flight on January 28. In a tweet on January 28,2020, IndiGo stated that Kamra was banned from flying for 6 months "as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behavior."

@MoCA_GoI@HardeepSPuri In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour. 1/2 â IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020

Following Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweet condemning Kamra for heckling the anchor, airlines like SpiceJet, Air India and GoAir had also banned the comedian for a period of 6 months.

