'Inspired by Indian economy': Baba Ramdev falls off elephant; netizens react

A video of yoga guru Baba Ramdev falling off an elephant has gone viral on social media. In the video, Baba Ramdev was seen doing Bhramari 'pranayam' on an elephant's back.
As Baba Ramdev was performing his yoga asana, the elephant, which was standing, started moving, which disturbed Ramdev's balance and he fell on the ground.
However, the yoga guru was not injured in the incident. Ramdev immediately stood up and laughed over the incident.
The incident happened when Ramdev was teaching yoga practice to saints at Guru Sharanan's ashram Ramanarati in Mathura.
Watch the video:
BREAKING: Baba Ramdev fell off from an elephant while doing Yoga on it, has sustained severe injuries in Spine, now admitted to Medanta Gurgaon.pic.twitter.com/1ec0IxFDLGâ Dr Nimo Chaudhary ð© (@niiravmodi) October 13, 2020
The 22 seconds video has gone viral on social media.
Here's how netizens reacted to it:
Inspired by Indian economy. Get well soon!#Ramdevhttps://t.co/iiZGRtu12Wâ Ahem Ahem!ð· (@VoiSarcasticBoi) October 13, 2020
Baba Ramdev fell from the Elephant.â Leo mithið (@MithiSingh6) October 13, 2020
Elephant be like:#BabaRamdevpic.twitter.com/1PhLjXmG8v
Baba Ram Dev falls from an Elephant because of gravitational attraction between the earth and Baba Ramdev.â à¦¦à¦¿à¦¬à§à¦¯à§à¦¨à§à¦¦à§ à¦¦à¦¾à¦¸ (@Torture78) October 13, 2020
ð https://t.co/PilrdBNd44
Ramdev ji survived even falling from the elephant....â Betaaz Badshah (@bhaveshkjha) October 13, 2020
Le people...
#BabaRamdevpic.twitter.com/lQn5BItVH6
First cycle, now elephantâ Shreyansh (@Gullu_ka_fan) October 13, 2020
Baba Ramdev is just discovering new ways to fall down
In August, the yoga guru slipped while cycling in rain.
