'Inspired by Indian economy': Baba Ramdev falls off elephant; netizens react

A video of yoga guru Baba Ramdev falling off an elephant has gone viral on social media. In the video, Baba Ramdev was seen doing Bhramari 'pranayam' on an elephant's back.

As Baba Ramdev was performing his yoga asana, the elephant, which was standing, started moving, which disturbed Ramdev's balance and he fell on the ground.

However, the yoga guru was not injured in the incident. Ramdev immediately stood up and laughed over the incident.

The incident happened when Ramdev was teaching yoga practice to saints at Guru Sharanan's ashram Ramanarati in Mathura.

BREAKING: Baba Ramdev fell off from an elephant while doing Yoga on it, has sustained severe injuries in Spine, now admitted to Medanta Gurgaon.

The 22 seconds video has gone viral on social media.

Here's how netizens reacted to it:

Baba Ramdev fell from the Elephant.

Baba Ramdev fell from the Elephant.

Elephant be like:#BabaRamdev

Baba Ram Dev falls from an Elephant because of gravitational attraction between the earth and Baba Ramdev.

Baba Ram Dev falls from an Elephant because of gravitational attraction between the earth and Baba Ramdev.

Ramdev ji survived even falling from the elephant....



Le people...



Ramdev ji survived even falling from the elephant....



Le people...



#BabaRamdev

First cycle, now elephant

First cycle, now elephant

Baba Ramdev is just discovering new ways to fall down

In August, the yoga guru slipped while cycling in rain.

