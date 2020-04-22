International Earth Day: PM Modi urges people to work for cleaner, healthier planet

On the occasion of International Earth Day, Prime Minister Narendra has requested all countrymen to work towards a cleaner and healthier planet. International Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22, the purpose behind celebrating Earth Day is to rally support for environmental protection.

PM Modi on Twitter wrote, "On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet". The PM also took this opportunity to give a shout out to all those working at the forefront of India's fight to defeat the coronavirus.

The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970 as a response to the oil spill off the coast of California. Millions of Americans had paraded in the streets to support environmental protection reforms following the spill. Fifty years later, the Earth Day Network has called for people to unite against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Amid the recent outbreak, we encourage people to rise up but to do so safely and responsibly - in many cases, that means using our voices to drive action online rather than in person," said Kathleen Rogers, President of Earth Day Network.

Meanwhile, India has reported 15,474 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 22), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 640. As many as 3,869 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

