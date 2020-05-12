International Nurses Day: 'Extremely grateful,' says PM Modi as he applauds nurses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to social media to thank nurses for their helping the fight against coronavirus. He said that nurses personify abundant compassion. He thanked nurses and their families and said that the government is committed towards their safety. "We are extremely grateful," he said.

"International Day of the Nurse is a special day to express gratitude to the phenomenal nurses working round the clock to keep our planet healthy. Presently, they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families," tweeted PM Modi.

He further added, "Inspired by Florence Nightingale, our hardworking nursing staff personify abundant compassion. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to keep working for welfare of nurses and devote greater attention to opportunities in this field so that there is no shortage of caregivers."

According to the World Health Organisation, the International Day of the Nurse is observed on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, considered the founder of modern nursing. This year marks her 200th birth anniversary.

On Monday, the government had relaxed movement restrictions for healthcare professionals and said that if they are not allowed to move freely then it will pose a significant hindrance in the fight against coronavirus. The MHA guidelines also allowed inter-state movement of nurses and asked states to allow private clinics and nursing homes to reopen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8pm today. He is likely to brief the nation about the future measures and restrictions decided by the Centre as well as state governments.

