iPhone, Samsung or Google Pixel? Anand Mahindra's tweet sparks debate on which camera is better

New Delhi Last Updated: September 16, 2019 | 12:25 IST
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for his quirky and sassy posts on Twitter, has ignited a discussion on which phone has the best phone camera.
Mahindra, tweeted a photo of a Manhattan street at night and said, "Manhattan moonscape. Have to admit, my pixel takes much sharper pics than my iPhone X. And I'm told the Samsung is even better?"
The post started a massive discussion on Twitter with users weighing in which phone has a better camera.
Samsung India too jumped in on the discussion and did not let go of the opportunity to market their product. The company said, "Mr Mahindra, yes, you heard right, but you haven't heard it all, at least not yet... Have you tried #GalaxyNote10+ Pro Grade camera that turns everyday photos and videos into epic moments? Take your pictures to the next level with Samsung!"
Mahindra's tweet went viral and people started responding with their pictures and a discussion on which device is better. While, many users defended Pixel others also gave suggestions to Mahindra.
