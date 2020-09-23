IPL 2020: CSK vs MI match sets new record, becomes most watched opening match ever

The opening match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 shattered all past records as 16 crore Indians tuned in for the encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). A TVR or television ratings of 10.4 was recorded for the inaugural match held on September 19, according to BARC data.

The ratings is almost 30 per cent higher compared to the previous year's (7.97) opening clash between the same teams. So far, the highest TVR OF 8.21 has been recorded in the opening match of IPL 2008. IPL also saw its reach increasing by 23 per cent to 16 crore from 13 crore earlier.

TVR is defined as the percentage of the viewers watching the event or programme, averaged across minutes.

Half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis helped last year's runners-up CSK beat reigning IPL champions MI by five wickets in the opening match of the tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah had earlier tweeted: "Opening match of #Dream11IPL sets a new record! As per BARC, an unprecedented 20crore people tuned in to watch the match. Highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country-no league has ever opened as big as this".

Earlier BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said in an online lecture: "Crowds will watch it on television...they (the broadcasters) are actually expecting the highest rating of IPL this season because they believe if (people) don't turn up in the ground, they will be actually watching on their television sets."

Also read: Staging IPL 2021 within four months of IPL 2020 could be boon for stakeholders