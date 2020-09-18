IPL 2020: Here's why RCB fans are not happy with new anthem

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has one of the most loyal fanbases in Indian Premier League. Regardless of the team being a one-hit wonder, their fans make sure to throng the stadiums in large numbers. RCB has taken out its new IPL anthem on Friday, a day ahead of the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.





The Official RCB Anthem is here! And itâs dedicated to the best fans in the world. Time to crank up the volume to the maximum, 12th Man Army. ð£ð#PlayBold#IPL2020#WeAreChallengers#Dream11IPL#RCBAnthempic.twitter.com/zUBMfSM4U5 â Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 18, 2020

However, fans were far from pleased with this anthem of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Fans have pointed out that the anthem comprises more Hindi and English compared to Kannada, even though the team is based out of Bengaluru.

Some fans said that the state is fighting against "Hindi imposition" and here the team has come up with this anthem that goes against this fight. Few said that the anthem should have been in Kannada and English and questioned the use of Hindi.

However, some fans supported the team and pointed out that RCB is only a franchise and not a regional team. Some said that the team has players from all over India as well as international cricketers, which indicates that the team if not Bengaluru's.

CSK anthem is mostly in Tamil. CSK has fan base all over India and it hasn't bothered fans one bit.



It's ridiculous that RCB anthem is not in Kannada! https://t.co/zpS0sB6cVX â Krish (@Kingkrish94) September 18, 2020

Learn from Chennai team. They use only Tamil and that's how you capture the hearts of the locals. Not holding bucket to your north indians and trying to please them !! Make a song with Kannada !! Not with hindi on it. Ee sala chombu kooda sigalla nimge â That Nair Boy (@surajv369) September 18, 2020

The @RCBTweets Tale,



1. They don't promote much of local Karnataka talent in their team.



2. They hardly use Kannada. Take the new anthem for example, they have included few Kannada words so that there won't be any outrage from fans.



Suggestion: Drop Bengaluru from your banner. â Manjunath S (@NaanuManjunatha) September 18, 2020

à²à²¨à³à²¨à²¡ à²µà²¿à²°à³à²§à²¿à²¸à³à²µ à²¨à²¿à²®à³à²® à²¤à²à²¡, à²¨à³à²² à²à²à³à²à²²à²¿!

So badly you should lose that you should regret being anti-Kannada.

We will not trade our identity, language for a quick buck! â Deepak à²¦à³à²ªà²à³ (@B_S_Deepak) September 18, 2020

Lol. Franchise does not represent the state and they are making the theme song to get more views on social media which benefits their business model which is justified.

They are fully capable of losing the league themselves without anyone's curse anyways.ðð â Akshay Mallya (@akshmallya) September 18, 2020

Disappointed! Where's the local language?? Should have been in English and Kannada... Not Hindi... â Hameed Pasha Ø­Ù ÛØ¯Ù¾Ø§Ø´Ø§ (@whitecrescent) September 18, 2020

With so much of Hindi lyrics in it... I don't feel like supporting it. RCB has fans from all over the country/ world, not Hindi regions only. And majorly from Karnataka, so Kannada would have been used more. â à²µà²¿à²à²¾à²¸à³ à²¹à³à²à²¡à³ | Vikas Hegde (@hegde_vikas) September 18, 2020

Former India spinner termed the outrage against RCB as genuine. He further stated in his tweet that RCB fans asking for a local anthem like the CSK is justified since RCB is based out of Bengaluru.

No, Shashank. The outrage is a genuine one. Just like how the @ChennaiIPL adds local flavour with Tamil, @RCBTweetsâ fans asking for a Kannada song, is justified. After all, it is Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Bengaluruâs official language is Kannada. https://t.co/sF4bVC42Ad â à²¦à³à²¡à³à²¡ à²à²£à³à²¶à³ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) September 18, 2020

Sabko burnol and itchguard milega. Koi dhakka mukki nahi sab line mein aao



Bc idhar state sambhala nahi jata aa gaye language control karne wale.

P.S: RCB team belongs to 'Indian premier league' and not some kannada speaking leauge. â Anurag Mahana (@AnuragMahana) September 18, 2020

People from different state also support this team

That's why



How are you going to trade your identity??

This is narrow mind thinking



Please bro we also love you â Nationalist (@Nationa55799147) September 18, 2020

Ayyo goobe.



Captain of RCB itself is not a Karnataka lad. ABD isn't Indian. Yet, they are the face of RCB - should RCB let them go?



Instead of appreciating that they brought together multiple languages, you find faults. â Coasting2FI (@Coasting2FI) September 18, 2020

The Indian Premier League 2020 is all set to kickstart from September 20. The season's opening match will be between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the UAE from 07:30 pm. The IPL will be hosted without a live audience this year due to coronavirus outbreak.