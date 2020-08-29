IPL 2020: Two players among 13 coronavirus positive cases in CSK, says BCCI

Ahead of the IPL 2020, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faces another blow on Saturday as one more player tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI), two players and 11 other people of CSK have tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the mega T20 tournament.

The Board has not revealed the names of players who have been infected from COVID-19. Although, the BCCI added that, "Thirteen personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players".

The board also said that "All the affected person as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team".

The BCCI stated that all those people who have been tested positive will have to self-isolate themselves for 14 days.

The much delayed Indian Premier League (IPL) matches are going to be held in UAE from September 19. This year, the IPL matches will be played in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. The tournament will conclude on November 10.

The Board has conducted a total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID-19 tests between August 20 and 28 across all participant groups in the UAE. These include players, support staff, team management, BCCI staff, IPL operational team, hotel, and ground transport staff.

In another major setback to CSK, its ace batsman Suresh Raina has pulled out IPL 2020 citing 'personal reasons' today. The 33-year-old had retired from international cricket earlier this month.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK said in a tweet.

