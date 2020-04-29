Irrfan Khan death: President Ram Nath Kovind mourns actor's demise, says 'big loss to cinema'

President of India Ram Nath Kovind took to his official Twitter handle to express his grief on the death of noted actor Irrfan Khan. "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan. A rare talent and a brilliant actor, his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. A big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Condolences to his family and admirers."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about how Irrfan Khan's death was a big loss to the world of cinema and theatre. The Prime Minister also said in his tweet that the maverick actor will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his sorrow at the demise of Irrfan Khan. Fadnavis, in his tweet, wrote that Khan was "not just a hardworking actor but he was also a good cricketer but couldn't pursue due to lack of funds."

With the untimely demise of #IrrfanKhan, we lost a versatile actor. Not just a hardworking actor but he was also a good cricketer but couldn't persue due to lack of funds. His TV and film presence is unparalleled and has been giving confidence & motivation to many. (1/2) - Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday at the age of 53 and is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar and two children. Khan was conferred the Padma Shri for his outstanding performances in 2011. Khan's career in TV, films, and theatre spanned a period of 25 years. He stepped into the world of cinema with the iconic Mira Nair- directorial Salaam Bombay.

