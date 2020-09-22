Irrfan Khan's son supports Anurag Kashyap, says 'will take responsibility' if Payal Ghosh is right

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has come in support of director Anurag Kashyap who has been accused of sexual harassment by actress Payal Ghosh.

Babil took to Instagram and wrote, "It's a shame that #metoo movement is misused in such a malignant manner against a person that has actually inspired equality in an excruciatingly patriarchial industry".

Babil added that 'baseless accusations' are only diluting the seriousness of the movement. He also said that if Payal is proven right, he 'will take responsibility'.

"Chin up, Anurag sir. I know you all are gonna hate me for this but I've got to stand up when something feels wrong. What if the girl is right? Well then, it would break my heart to see that someone who I consider a great man was just a false conception, I am hanging on to my judgment, I will take responsibility if I'm wrong," he wrote.

Last week, actress Payal Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment. The actress went on record to claim that the director "forced himself" on her and "tried to sexually assault her" during the making of Bombay Velvet.

Kashyap has denied all the allegations and said he will take legal recourse. Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani said all accusations were 'completely false, malicious and dishonest'.

Yesterday, Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin came in support of him. Kalki penned an open letter stating that the filmmaker has fought for the freedom of women in his scripts, and defended their integrity in professional and personal spaces.

Many members of the Indian film fraternity have come forward to express solidarity and support with Kashyap, while actress Kangana Ranaut has backed Payal's claim.