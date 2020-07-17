JAC 12th Result 2020: Jharkhand Class 12 results to be declared today at 5 pm

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC class 12 results for Arts, Science and Commerce on its official websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in. State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the JAC Class 12 results 2020 via press conference at 5pm in presence of the JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh and senior officials of the board. The state board had previously planned to announce the Class 12 results 2020 by 1 pm but it got delayed due to some unavoidable circumstances.

In order to get the latest updates regarding Jharkhand class 12 results 2020, students are advised to keep checking the official Jharkhand Academic Council website. Apart from the official Jharkhand board website, the candidates can also check their results at third party links such as jharkhand.indiaresults.com, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

How to check JAC Class 12 result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official Jharkhand Board website

Step 2: Provide your roll number and the required details

Step 3: Click on the 'submit' option to view JAC Result Class 12th 2020

Step 4: Download your Jharkhand class 12 result

Step 5: Save your Jharkhand class 12 result for future use

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted Jharkhand intermediate examinations from February 10 to February 28 across 470 exam centres in the state. More than 2.34 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exam. Out of these, a total of 1,29,263 students appeared in the Arts stream, 76, 585 in the Science stream and 28,515 in the Commerce stream.

