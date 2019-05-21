Jharkhand Board Class 12th result 2019: JAC declares arts stream results; check marks at jharresults.nic.in

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the results for the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts stream examination on Tuesday, May 21. The results are available at the official website of JAC jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Jharkhand Board Class 12 arts stream exams were conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2019. More than 2 lakh students had appeared for the Jharkhand Board exam's Arts stream.
Here's how to check JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage
Step 3: Log-in using the candidates' name, registration number
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference