Jharkhand Board Class 12th result 2019: JAC declares arts stream results; check marks at jharresults.nic.in

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the results for the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts stream examination on Tuesday, May 21. The results are available at the official website of JAC jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Jharkhand Board Class 12 arts stream exams were conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2019. More than 2 lakh students had appeared for the Jharkhand Board exam's Arts stream.

Here's how to check JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Visit the official website Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Click on the result link on the homepage Step 3: Log-in using the candidates' name, registration number

Log-in using the candidates' name, registration number Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Result will appear on the screen Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference

Also Read: PSEB 12th exam results declared: 3 students top with 98.89% score in science, commerce and humanities stream

Also Read: AP EAMCET exam results 2019 to be declared on third week of May, says official website sche.ap.gov.in

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB declares matric exam results; here's how to check