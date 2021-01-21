Jack Ma resurfaces: Netizens heave sigh of relief, launch meme fest

Jack Ma resurfaced on Wednesday after months of absence from public view and Twitterati unleashed a meme fest. The Chinese billionaire, founder of Alibaba, spoke to hundreds of teachers at a virtual conference, for the first time since October 2020. State-affiliated media Global Times' reporter shared a video of Ma addressing the teachers, and said, "Jack Ma not disappear, here we go: Ma just had a video conference with 100 village teachers on Wednesday morning, saying: after COVID19, we'll meet each other again."
Ma's disappearance had spurred speculations about his whereabouts. Quoting Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily, Hong Kong-based The Asia Times had stated that Jack Ma was 'embracing supervision'. This had led netizens from across the globe to voice concerns about Jack Ma's wellbeing.
But now that he has resurfaced, netizens heaved a sigh of relief and went on their daily business of making memes. Some are still questioning whether Ma made that address voluntarily.
#JackMa makes his 1st appearence after 3 monthsâ Memekaar Edits (@memekaar_edits) January 20, 2021
Meanwhile Chinese govt. pic.twitter.com/m27vLRwuWN
Jack ki ma, now that he is back!#JackMapic.twitter.com/mKNPoCVjO5â phoebe buffetð (@SchruteBalaji) January 20, 2021
#JackMaâ Rohit D. Kotrungeð® (@Nyctophile_14) January 20, 2021
Jack Ma appeared after three months since October.....
Meanwhile people :- pic.twitter.com/iOe7aaUOVM
After missing from months #JackMapic.twitter.com/MF6LRqmlpQâ Jagruti ðð (@are_sararara) January 20, 2021
People after seeing him after missing for months #JackMapic.twitter.com/klXC3frfWNâ funn-knee (@karthik_natekar) January 20, 2021
#JackMa after seeing everyone making memes about his death - pic.twitter.com/QPODu049TLâ Anjalið£ (@___Anjali____) January 20, 2021
#JackMaâ Pratik (@pratikjain1305) January 20, 2021
Everyone's firsts reaction after seeing jack ma pic.twitter.com/DZeY4patac
#JackMaâ SÎ±Ð¼Î±âÐ½Î±Î· ÆÐ½Î±Î·âÎ±gâÑ #UCC ð (@twiiit_sam) January 20, 2021
Meanwhile chinese people ð
FilePic !â ð§ðµð¶ð ð°ð¹ð®ð¶ðº ð¶ð ð¨ð»ð±ð¶ðð½ððð²ð± pic.twitter.com/NrGe4RsVjS
After missing from months #JackMaâ ajay (@AjayPanwar3242) January 20, 2021
Make public appearance.
China government- pic.twitter.com/ORfp6DbBR4
Meanwhile, Beijing that had launched an anti-monopoly probe against Ant Group and Alibaba Group continues to investigate the companies. Ant Group's IPO launch, biggest in the world and worth $37 billion, was also torpedoed by the Chinese government due to the investigation.
All hell broke loose for Ma and his empire when the billionaire criticised China's regulatory system in October last year for its 'pawnshop mentality'. He called for reforms and said that companies like AliPay were unsuitable for a financial regulatory structure like that of the country's.
