Jawa Moto gifted to railways pointsman who saved child from incoming train

A railway pointsman, Mayur Shelke, who won everyone's heart by managing to save a child stuck at the edge of the platform from an incoming train has received a brand new Jawa Forty Two for his bravery.

Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Jawa Motorcycle announced this on Twitter. Calling Shelke a true hero, Thareja wrote, "This braveheart honours us by riding our machine. Mayur, you will serve as our continuing inspiration. To be as selfless, courageous, and resourceful as you".





@RailMinIndia @jawamotorcycles — Anupam Thareja (@reach_anupam) April 23, 2021

The company handed over the key to a brand new Jawa Forty Two, finished in Nebula Blue colour, with golden stripes to Shelke on Friday.

Additionally, Shelke's act of bravery earned him praise from Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and he was felicitated for exceptionally courageous act. The Central Railway's Divisional Railway Manager and staff rewarded him with Rs 50,000. However, Shelke donated a share of his award money to the very child he had saved.

"I'll give half of the amount, given to me as a token of appreciation, for that child's welfare & education. I came to know that his family isn't financially strong. So I decided this," Shelke told news agency ANI on Thursday.

His double act of kindness is winning hearts everywhere including Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra's. The business tycoon wrote, "This is a truly special man. Not just because of his selfless act of bravery but because of the humility & charity he displayed post his recognition. What a privilege to have him accept our gift". Classic legends who manufacture and sell Java bikes in the country are owned by Mahindra & Mahindra.

Recently, a surveillance video shared by Indian Railways went viral, in which Shelke was seen running towards an oncoming train in order to rescue a six-year-old boy by lifting him onto the platform seconds before a train arrived at Vangani station in Thane district.