Jee Main 2020: Admission rules for NITs, CFTIs relaxed; minimum 75% marks in Class 12 not required

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and National Institute Of Technologies (NITs).

Pokhriyal tweeted, "JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained."

The decision has been taken because of the current coronavirus pandemic in the country due to which many board examinations were cancelled. Additionally, because many students could not appear for all the exams in their respective board examinations, the eligibility criterion of minimum 75 per cent marks in class 12 was seen as unfair.

Usually, all applying students must have secured at least 75 per cent marks in Class 12 Board examination (or equivalent) or should be in the top 20 percentile of all the candidates in their Class 12 (or equivalent) board examination.

Joint Admission Board had also decided that the candidates who will clear the JEE Advanced would be eligible for admission to IITs irrespective of class 12 percentage.

JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the nation, it is also considered as a qualifying examination for the JEE-Advanced.

HRD minister, in a series of tweets, said, "Due to the partial cancellation of class 12 exams by several boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced), 2020, qualified candidates this time. Qualified candidates who have passed class 12 examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained."

The JEE Mains exams, which has already been postponed twice till now, would now be held from September 1 to 6, while JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on September 27.

