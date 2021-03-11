JEE Main March 2021 Admit Card released; here's where and how to check

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card news: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for JEE Main March 2021 exam. Candidates can access and download their admit cards from jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA site has three links for downloading the admit card. In case one link is not functional due to heavy load or any other technical glitch, students can download their admit cards using the alternate links.

Here's how to download JEE Main admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "Download JEE (Main) 2021 March (Session-2) Admit Card Paper-1" link

Step 3: After this, you will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Fill in details like application number, date of birth and mentioned security pin. After this, hit the submit option

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference

The JEE Mains admit card 2021 will consist of details like the name of the candidate, roll number, exam centre, reporting time, and exam instructions. Candidates will have to carry their admit card, hand sanitiser, passport size photograph, valid photo ID proof, self-declaration form, PwD certificate if needed, and a transparent water bottle.

JEE Mains March session 2021 exam will be conducted from March 15-18, 2021. In order to get the latest updates, students are advised to visit the official website.

