JEE, NEET 2020 Exams: Mamata Banerjee urges opposition leaders to appeal against SC order

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested the opposition leaders to seek legal recourse unitedly against holding Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains and National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 after the Supreme Court gave its approval to conduct these examinations.

Mamata said, "This will be my request to all state governments, let us do it together, let us go to Supreme Court and postpone the exams for the time being until and unless the situation allows students to sit for exam (JEE/NEET)."

On Tuesday, she had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking to move Supreme Court for postponing the examinations to ensure the aspirants are free from "mental agony".

She wrote in the letter, "I am aware that the Hon'ble Supreme Court has given a verdict on holding JEE/NEET examinations and the central government has been issuing instructions to go ahead with it accordingly.

"However, I would like to request for your kind intervention and to consider the central government making an appeal to the Hon'ble apex court to review its decision in the interest of the student community, so that they are free from mental agony and mental disaster."

The letter added, "Such intervention is very much essential in the larger interest of the students to facilitate creating a situation whereby the students will neither be subjected to grave health risk nor they will be facing a career risk."

"We are really worried and concerned," she said.

She, in her letter, said, "I would request you to kindly appreciate the sensitivity of the matter and consider taking necessary action for posting these examinations until the public health situation becomes conducive again."

Previously, Mamata said that lives of aspirants should not be put at risk by such "unilateral and bureaucratic decisions".

Apex court had dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE (Main) and NEET examinations despite the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of improvement, saying the precious time of students "cannot be wasted" and "life has to go on".

JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) examination will be conducted on September 27. NEET 2020 will be held on September 13.

