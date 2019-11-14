JEECUP 2020 Exam: Dates announced, here's how you can check

The UPJEE (Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination) board will conduct the UPJEE 2020 exam for admissions into Polytechnic colleges of the state. The JEECUP 2020 Exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 26-28, 2020.

As of now, the council has only announced the examination date. Further details regarding the examination are yet to be announced.

Candidates who wish to appear for the JEECUP 2020 can log onto the official website of JEECUP, which is jeecup.nic.in to receive notifications about exam dates.

JEECUP 2020 admit card: Step by step way to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website- jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on 'download admit card'

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number

Step 4: Now you can download the admit card and also take a print out for future reference

The exam will be in the offline mode. The question paper will have 100 objective type questions.

The duration of the exam will be for three hours i.e. 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. For each correct answer, four marks will be rewarded and one-fourth will be deducted for the wrong one.

The result of JEECUP 2019 is likely to be declared by the April-end.