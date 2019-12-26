Jio 2020 Happy New Year offer launched: Rs 2,020 plan provides 1-year validity, unlimited voice calls, multiple benefits

Ahead of New Year, Jio has launched two special offer. The '2020 Happy New Year Offer' is for customers who use prepaid Jio connections whereas the '2020 Jio Phone Happy New Year Offer' is for those who are planning to buy a new Jio phone.

In the new offer for prepaid Jio customers, the telecom operator is offering a plan for Rs 2020. This plan provides unlimited voice calling and data for 365 days. Apart from this, the plan also provides SMS benefits for 365 days. These offers are valid for a limited time period only. Off late, Jio attempted to revise tariffs by bringing in the All-in-One prepaid plans.

All you need to know about the latest Jio offers

Customers will get unlimited voice calls and 1.5 GB daily high-speed data per day for 365 days at a cost of Rs. 2020. Apart from this, the customers recharging as per the latest offer will also get bundled subscriptions to apps such as JioCinema, JioNews, JioTV, etc. This plan was priced at Rs. 2,199 previously.

Apart from providing a host of benefits to their prepaid customers, Jio has also rolled out a 2020 Jio Phone Happy New Year Offer for new subscribers looking to buy a new Jio phone. The offer includes a new Jio phone worth Rs 1500 coupled with unlimited voice calls and 0.5 GB daily high-speed data for 365 days. Apart from these benefits, the customers will also receive SMS benefits for 365 days and access to Jio apps. These are limited period offers. Besides this, unlimited voice calls can only be availed in case of Jio-to-Jio and landline calls. In case of calls made to non-Jio numbers a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) is applicable.

