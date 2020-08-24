Jio Rs 499, Rs 777 prepaid plans offer free IPL 2020 streaming with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Telecom giant Reliance Jio, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, has launched two new prepaid plans - Rs 499 and Rs 777 - that the company claims are tailored for cricket fans in India. The company has partnered with IPL's official streaming partner Hotstar and is offering 1-year VIP subscription worth Rs 399 with these prepaid plans.

Jio has confirmed that only VIP subscription of Disney+ Hotstar will be available to customers and it would not offer the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. Additionally, IPL's streaming on Hotstar will be delayed by five minutes.

Jio, in its Rs 499 Cricket prepaid plan, is offering a 1-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar to provide unlimited cricketing coverage. This pack also provides 1.5 GB of data per day and access to Jio apps for 56 days.

There is also a Rs 777 quarterly subscription plan which offers 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 131GB of data, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps for 84 days.

This is not the first time Jio has been bundling streaming services with prepaid recharges to gain more subscribers and retain the existing ones. Jio, as a part of the deal signed with Disney in 2018, already offers limited content from Disney on the JioCinema app.

Disney+ Hotstar's premium subscription, which costs Rs 1,499 for a year, provides English-language content in addition to what is available under the VIP subscription along with Disney's Orignal shows.

Disney+ Hotstar's VIP subscription, on the other hand, provides customers with premieres of Indian TV shows telecasted on Star India channels, live sports mainly in popular categories such as cricket and football, live news channels, and Disney content in Hindi.

Also Read: AGR case: Cancel license, spectrum if telcos' dues are being wiped out, SC to govt

Also Read: NEET 2020: Allow students to come via Vande Bharat flights to sit for exam, SC to govt

Also Read: Farm prospects rise with good monsoon rains; kharif season profit seen up 3-5%