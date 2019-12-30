J&K HC invites applications for 33 job vacancies from across country

In a one of its kind step, the J&K High Court has decided to invite job applications from all across the country. This step comes after the nullification of Article 370 that provided Jammu and Kashmir special status. These applications have been invited to fill in 33 vacancies in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The 33 openings of non-gazetted officials include senior scale stenographer, junior scale stenographer, steno typist, compositor, electrician and driver.

J&K High Court's registrar General Sanjay Dhar issued the advert to invite job applications for these vacancies on December 26.

Post the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley on August 5 there have been demands from both the Jammu region as well as the Union Territory of Ladakh for restrictions on purchase of land by outsiders and also their appointment in government jobs.

Who will receive these application forms?

The advert read that the application forms of candidates belonging to the UTs of J&K and Ladakh will be received by the concerned principal district judges within whose jurisdiction the applicant resides against the proper receipts duly stamped. Apart from this, the advert read that the applicants who don't belong to the UTs of J&K and Ladakh will have to submit their applications to the J&K High Court's Registrar General.

Deadline for submitting the applications and selection basis

The last date for submitting the job applications is January 31, 2020. For the principal district judges of UTs Jammu and Ladakh, the deadline for submitting the application forms along the candidate list to the Registrar General of the J&K High Court is February 7, 2020. In order to meet this deadline, the principal district judges of Kashmir province, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar and Ladakh will have to make the required arrangements for receiving the application forms while winter vacations. The selection of the candidates will be strictly on the basis of J&K Reservation Rules 2005.

Age requirement

Age requirement for this opening is that the candidate of open merit should be between 18-40 years of age as of January 1, 2019. The maximum age is relaxed in reserved categories: 43 years for SC/ST/RBA/ALC/OScs, 42 years in case of PwD candidates, and 48 years for ex-servicemen.In case of government service or contractual employees, the maximum age to apply for this job is 40 years.

