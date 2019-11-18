JNU protest LIVE updates: Protesting students stopped by Delhi Police during march towards Parliament

Demanding a complete rollback of the hostel fee hike, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday hit the streets to get the attention of Parliament about their demands. Thousands of students, who were holding a protest on the university's premises for the last three weeks, started their protest march from the university campus towards the Parliament. Section 144 was imposed near the JNU campus and nearly 1,200 security personnel were deployed near the university to maintain normalcy. Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry has appointed a three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the JNU.

