Jobs at IIT Delhi with salaries upto Rs 70,000; check out application process

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced that it is inviting applications for the post of Junior Assistant Administration (Non-Technical). The candidates who are chosen after the selection process will get a monthly salary of around Rs 70,000, according to an IIT Delhi recruitment notification.

Those interested and eligible for the post of Junior Assistant Administration (Non-Technical) can apply for the post through online mode by logging on the institute's official website -

iit.ac.in latest by 5:00 pm on November 27, 2020.

IIT Delhi Junior Assistant Administration (Non-Technical) Post Details

IIT Delhi has a vacancy for 18 Junior Assistant Administration (Non-Technical). The 18 vacancies are further divided as:

General - 4 posts

EWS - 5 posts

SC - 2 posts

ST - 3 posts

OBC - 4 posts

Those interested will have to pay application fee worth Rs 200 to apply for the post of Junior Assistant Administration (Non-Technical).

IIT Delhi Junior Assistant Administration (Non-Technical) Salary

Those selected will get monthly salary between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100 according to Level 3 of Pay Matrix as per the 7th Pay Commission.

IIT Delhi Junior Assistant Administration (Non-Technical) Eligibility Criteria

1. All those who are applying for the post should have completed their Bachelor's in any discipline from a recognised university with minimum 55% marks.

2. Proficiency in computer office applications like MS Word, Excel, Power-point, or equivalent is an absolute must

3. The upper age limit for applying has been fixed at 27 by IIT Delhi

4. Candidates should have at least one year of work experience before they apply for the post.

5. Candidates are expected to have a minimum typing speed of around 35-40 words per minute in either Hindi or English.

IIT Delhi Junior Assistant Administration (Non-Technical) Selection Process

The final selection of candidates for the post of Delhi Junior Assistant Administration (Non-Technical) will be done through a written exam and a computer-based online test.

The cut-off percentage for the merit list has been decided as 60% by IIT Delhi. Adequate relaxation will be given to candidates belonging to reserve categories.

