'Joy of teamwork': Anand Mahindra on India's epic fightback at Sydney Test

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra took to social media to appreciate team India's epic fightback in the third Test match in Sydney, saying it's nothing but the "joy of teamwork".

"The joy of teamwork. The pleasure of seeing courage and commitment pay off. Applies to every part of life," Mahindra said in a tweet, appreciating the partnership put up by Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin, which helped India deny Australia an easy Test victory and the series lead.

The joy of teamwork. The pleasure of seeing courage & commitment pay off. Applies to every part of life. pic.twitter.com/ekqvbdt2F3 â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 13, 2021

Both the players batted out the entire evening session on day five to eke out a memorable draw on Monday.

Both the players batted for 42 overs. Vihari (23 not out off 161) and Ashwin (39 not out off 128) got together in the 89th over of India's second innings. India ended up with 334 for five in 131 overs.

Starting the day at 98 for two and needing 309 for victory, Cheteshwar Pujara (77 off 205) and Rishabh Pant (97 off 118) kept the fight going for India, with a 148-run stand after losing skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) early.

Notably, Vihari performed extraordinarily despite his hamstring injury and Ashwin was batting with his bad back.

Vihari was limping for a major part of his innings. Ashwin, despite his back injury, kept the Australians at bay with a marathon match-saving effort.

The series remains tied at 1-1 going into the fourth and final Test, beginning at the Gabba, Brisbane, on January 15.

Interestingly, it's only the sixth instance when a team batted for over 130 overs in the fourth innings to save a test and keep the series levelled.

Meanwhile, team India has started preparing for the series finale in Brisbane. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a tweet, shared pictures of players practicing during the training session.

"After an epic fightback in Sydney, it is time to regroup. We have begun our preparations for the final Test at the Gabba! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," BCCI tweeted.

With PTI inputs

