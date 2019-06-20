JUET Result 2019 to be declared today; check your marks on juet.in

The University of Jammu has declared result of Jammu University Entrance Test or JUET 2019 today (June 20). Candidates who appeared for the JUET 2019 entrance test for undergraduate and postgraduate courses can check their results on the official website juet.in. The JUET 2019 result has been released in the form of rank cards. The provisional answer key for both the UG and PG courses was published on June 10, while the revised answer key was released on June 12 after candidates submitted doubts over the provisional answer key.

The University of Jammu has said it would publish JUET result 2019 after releasing the final answer keys for both the UG and PG courses. To check the JUET 2019 results for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website -- juet.in

Click on the link 'Result-UG'/'Result-PG'

Enter roll number and other details in the new window

Your JUET 2019 result will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out

