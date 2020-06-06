Jyotiraditya Scindia removes 'BJP' from Twitter bio again; sparks rumours of rift

Days after he parted ways with Congress to join BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia has removed 'BJP' tag from his Twitter profile, thus adding fuel to the speculations of a rift between him and the Shivrajraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh.

However, Scindia has said that any rumours of an internal rift are baseless. He told Times Now, "There is nothing like anything wrong with the BJP whatever the speculations on Twitter profile change, all are rubbish."

The speculation of the rift began when two of Scindia's closest aides left the BJP on Friday and returned to the INC. Balendu Shukla and Satyendra Yadav told Deccan Herald that Former Congress MP Scindia was "feeling suffocated" in the BJP and that it would not be long before Scindia rejoins Congress.

A few days earlier, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said Scindia's addition to the party would prove to be vital in the upcoming MP bypolls. He even called Scindia "dedicated and energetic".

Scindia was a member of the Congress party for 18 years before he decided to leave it

earlier this year and join the BJP on March 11. The move subsequently led to the fall of the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh. Following his resignation, 22 Congress MLAs also quit the party, leading to the Kamal Nath-led government losing majority in the state legislative Assembly.

Before he left Congress, Scindia removed 'Congress' from his Twitter bio.

Also Read: Coronavirus crisis: India records highest-ever spike of 9,887 new cases; tally rises to 2.36 lakh

Also Read: Haryana CM launches portal to bring all registered enterprises on single platform