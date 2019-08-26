'Kamal Ke neta, Kamaal ke achivements': Here's how Amul paid tribute to Arun Jaitley

Dairy giant Amul has paid a special tribute to BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley, who passed away at Delhi's AIIMS hospital after prolonged sickness on August 24. The company, which is known for creating unique caricatures, shared a picture titled as 'Kamal Ke neta, Kamaal ke achivements' on social media platforms on Monday. The picture was captioned as "Tribute to much respected minister and attorney".





The 66-year-old minister was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness. Jaitley was later put on life support. He passed away at 12:07 PM at AIIMS on Saturday and was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat on August 25 with full state of honour. Thousands of people, including political leaders cutting across the party lines, paid their last respects to the BJP leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is away on a foreign tour, recalled his longtime association with Jaitley, saying he could not imagine that he was so far away in Bahrain when his dear friend took his last breath.

The 66-year-old BJP leader was suffering from diabetes for long. He had also developed major kidney complications in 2018 and even underwent a kidney transplant surgery at AIIMS, Delhi, on May 14, 2018. Due to his health complications, Arun Jaitley had also opted out of the Modi 2.0 Cabinet, despite being the top troubleshooter in the previous BJP government.

