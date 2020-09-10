Kangana Ranaut slams Shiv Sena, BMC over demolition; calls them goons, 'Sonia Sena'

In a fresh attack on the BMC and the Shiv Sena, Kangana Ranaut said that the party is ready to put its ideology on sale for power, and transform into "Sonia Sena" from Shiv Sena. Addressing BMC officials as 'goons', Ranaut said, "The goons who demolished my house behind my back, don't call them civic body".





Ranaut further tweeted, "Because of these petty crimes that they do Devendra Fadnavis ji must have suggested that BJP does alliance with them, one must never succumb to bullies, after losing elections Shiv Sena shamelessly made milavat sarkar and turned it into Sonia Sena."

Because of these petty crimes that they do @Dev_Fadnavis ji must have suggested that BJP does alliance with them, one must never succumb to bullies, after loosing elections ShivSena shamelessly made milavat sarkar and turned in to Sonia Sena. https://t.co/1LluCIaWib â Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

Ranaut fired yet another salvo at the Shiv Sena and said, "Your father's good deeds can only give you wealth but respect, you have to gain yourself. How many mouths you'll shut? How many voices you'll suppress? For how long you'll run away from the truth?"

à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤® à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤²à¤¤ à¤¤à¥ à¤¦à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤®à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤¦ à¤à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¡à¤¼à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥, à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¹ à¤¬à¤à¤¦ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤®à¤à¤° à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¼ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤¸à¥ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤²à¤¾à¤à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¤à¥à¤à¥, à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¹ à¤¬à¤à¤¦ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥? à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¼à¥à¤ à¤¦à¤¬à¤¾à¤à¤à¥? à¤à¤¬ à¤¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¥à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤­à¤¾à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤¤à¥à¤® à¤à¥à¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤«à¤¼ à¤µà¤à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¨à¤®à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ â Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

The conflict between Ranaut and the Shiv Sena took a serious turn after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed "most of" the alleged illegal alterations at the Bandra property of Kangana by the time the Bombay HC ordered a stay on the demolition drive. According to an India Today report, the demolition drive at Ranaut's Pali Hill property began at around 11 am and continued till the next one-and-a-half hours.

Meanwhile, the BMC has issued a notice to Bollywood's fashion designer Manish Malhotra for allegedly converting his residential space into a commercial property. Incidentally, Malhotra's bungalow is also located in Pali Hill. The BMC has given him 7 days to respond.

