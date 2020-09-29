Business Today
Kangana Ranaut vs Sona Mohapatra: Rangoli calls singer 'average junk'

The Ambarsariya singer had shared the news of Kangana Ranaut blocking her on Twitter with her followers and said the Manikarnika actor 'wants to criticise everyone and everything ' but needs to learn 'how to take it' herself

September 29, 2020 | Updated 10:13 IST
In another tweet, Sona Mohapatra also claimed that while calling Kangana 'haramkhor' was wrong but certainly not a misogynistic comment

Kangana Ranaut has blocked singer Sona Mohapatra on Twitter after the latter countered the former's 'selective feminism' jibe at Anushka Sharma. Following this, Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel has shared an Instagram story that read, "Sona Ji I don't even know who you are and what you do, but keep Kangana's Google page all the time commenting on everything she says, Kangana loves responding to trolls who stimulate her intellectually or emotionally. What will she talk to you about? You have nothing to offer her; she can't stand below average junk. @sonamohapatra (sic)"

The Ambarsariya singer had shared the news of Kangana Ranaut blocking her on Twitter with her followers and said the Manikarnika actor 'wants to criticise everyone and everything ' but needs to learn 'how to take it' herself. Mohapatra also said that Ranaut has not ever stood up for anyone else but herself.


Last week, Kangana criticised Sunil Gavaskar for dragging actor and Pataal Lok producer Anushka Sharma's name into cricket but had also accused Sharma of 'selective feminism' and reminded her of the fact that she kept mum when Shiv Sena threatened Ranaut and also went ahead to call her names.

In another tweet, Sona Mohapatra also claimed that while calling Kangana 'haramkhor' was wrong but certainly not a misogynistic comment. She tweeted, "& since someone shared her latest lament about Anushka Sharma et all. I'll say this, please get yourself some feminist friends, KR, better advisors. The 'haramkhor' statement was wrong, yes, party politics, not 'misogynistic' as you claim. Don't play the victim woman card. Hurts women."

