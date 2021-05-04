Karnataka Board Exams for Class 12 students postponed, Class 11 students to be promoted

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has announced that Class 12 (PUC-II) exams have been postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Exams for Class 11 students (PUC-I exams) have been cancelled and students will be promoted without exams. Theory papers of Karnataka PUC-II exams will start on May 24 and end on June 16, 2021.

The BS Yediyurappa government has decided to conduct practical exams for class 12 students after the theory exams are over. Revised dates of the practical exams will be announced soon and students are advised to keep checking the official website. Previously, the practical exams were scheduled to begin on April 28.

SSLC exam (Class 10 exam) is set to start from June 21 to July 5. On the other hand, teachers will continue to work from home.





Class 12 (second PUC) exams postponed, Class 11 (1st PUC) students to be promoted. Teachers to work from home due to rising COVID19 cases: S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Education Minister â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

Educational institutions (schools, colleges, and universities) have been shut across the state since April 20. Karnataka continues to be one of the top contributors to India's rising COVID-19 graph.

The state reported 23,298 active coronavirus cases and 239 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total 20,901 people recovered from the contagion over the last 24 hours in the state, according to Health Ministry.

Among the 239 deaths reported on Monday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 115, while 19 were from Chamarajnagar, 14 in Mysuru, 14 each in Ballari and Hassan, 8 in Tumakuru, 7 in Shivamogga and 5 each in Bagalkote, Chikkaballapura and Kalaburagi.

16,46,303 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka cumulatively. This includes 16,250 deaths and 11,85,299 recoveries. The number of active cases in Karnataka stood at 4,44,734.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

