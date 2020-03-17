Karnataka doctor who treated first coronavirus casualty tests positive for COVID-19

One of the doctors who treated the first person to die from coronavirus has tested positive for the virus. He is among the two new cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said that the number of confirmed cases in the state was now at 10.

The 60-year-old doctor was tested positive today. He was in contact with the 76-year-old man who passed away in the state on March 10 due to coronavirus. He had a history of travel to Saudi Arabia. His 45-year-old daughter has tested positive too.

The second new patient is a 20-year-old girl who recently visited the UK, Karnataka health department said.

"Both are admitted in the isolation wards in designated hospitals in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi," said Sriramulu.

Karnataka health officials have suggested the doctor's family members quarantine themselves and notify everyone who was in contact with the doctor.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced that malls, universities and colleges, movie theatres, night clubs would be shut for atleast a week after the first COVID-19 death in the state.

The health department said that almost 1,830 people are home quarantined while 2,221 people have enlisted for observation in Karnataka.

India has reported 126 cases till now. The government has also restricted passengers from Afganistan, Phillippines and Malaysia from entering the country.

The virus has infected 185,000 people and killed more than 7,000 people worldwide.

