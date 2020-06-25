Karnataka govt to bear cost of COVID-19 patients referred to private hospitals

Karnataka govt will bear the treatment cost of coronavirus patients in private hospitals who are referred by public health institutions. The Karnataka government has also put a cap on the treatment cost of coronavirus patients at private hospitals.

The state government has asked private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent beds for COVID patients referred by public health institutions. The reserved 50 per cent beds will include both High Dependency Units (HDUs) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds equipped with and without ventilators.

As per the tariffs fixed by the government, package rate per day for patients in general ward would cost Rs 5,200, Rs 7,000 for HDU, Rs 8,500 for ICU without ventilators, and Rs 10,000 for ICU with ventilators.

The government has said that patients wishing to avail treatment at private hospitals directly will have to bear the cost of treatment themselves. In such cases, the cost of could go up as high as Rs 25,000 per day for ICU with a ventilator. For general ward, it would be Rs 10,000 per day. For HDU admission the charges would be Rs 12,000, and Rs 15,000 for ICU without ventilator. As per the government orders, all the packages will be inclusive of PPE kits but other consumables charges will be added.

The aforementioned rates will not apply to patients who have insurance or where there is an agreement between hospitals and corporate.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has converted its stadiums and other large spaces to house asymptomatic persons. The state has identified the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ashram, Kanteerva Stadium and the Koramangala Indoor Stadium to operate as COVID-19 care centres for asymptomatic patients. Besides, the government held a discussion with private hospitals and hotel associations on the need to establish more COVID care centres (CCC) to accommodate asymptomatic persons.

Karnataka, on Thursday, crossed 10,000-mark of coronavirus cases. The state has registered 10,118 cases of COVID-19, out of which 3,803 are active, 6,151 are cured, and 164 are dead, according to data by union MInistry of Health and Family Welfare.

