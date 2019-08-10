Karnataka PGCET 2019 Result to be out soon: Here's how to check

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is likely to declare the results for the Karnataka PGCET 2019 Examinations by the 1st week of August 2019 on its official website.

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on July 20 and 21 this year.

Candidates, through this examination can get admission in various professional degree courses offered by KEA namely MBA, MTech and MCA.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be releasing the results in the form of merit list/ rank list of all the PGCET qualifiers, with ranks separately assigned for ME/ M.Tech/ M.Arch courses. The provisional answer key for the Karnataka PGCET Exam was released on August 2 by KEA.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2019: Here's how to check

Candidates can get the Karnataka PGCET result only from online mode through the official website

Step 1- Click on the official website -cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and open the link for Karnataka PGCET 2019

Step 2- Login to your registered account using the credentials like registration number and password of Karnataka PGCET and click on 'submit' tab

Step 3- Result of Karnataka PGCET 2019 and merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 4- Download the list in pdf format

Step 5- Check your rank and result and take a print out of the result sheet for further reference.

Details Mentioned in Karnataka PGCET Result 2019

The following information will be mentioned in the result of Karnataka PGCET 2019:

-Rank secured by the candidate

-Marks scored by the candidate

-Name of the candidate

-Version code

With the result/rank card, candidates can get admission in various colleges of Karnataka state. The seats will be offered on the basis of the marks secured by candidates in the written entrance examination.

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2019: Details

Only those candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination will be called for the counselling session, monitored by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). It is compulsory for the candidates to attend the counselling in person. This counselling process will be held after the commencement of the written exam.

Counselling will broadly consist of 5 steps:

-Online Registration

-Document Verification

-Filling of Preference form

-Seat Allotment

-Reporting to College

