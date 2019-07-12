Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2019 declared; here's how to check score

The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam results for 2019 have been released today. Although the SSLC supplementary result was expected to be released on June 20, 2019, but it were released a lot sooner. The results are available at the official results portal and can be checked using the student's registration number.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2019:

Step one: Log on to the official website Karresults.nic.in

Step two: Go to the link given for the SSLC supplementary exam result and click on it

Step three: Fill in your student registration number

Step four: Click on submit

Results for the particular registration number will appear on the next screen.

You can also check results on other websites, results.gov.in and Kseeb.kar.nic.in. These are the official websites provided for checking the results.

Students can also log on to the private result hosting websites like manabadi.com. Although it is best to check the results from the official website.

The result for Karanataka 2nd PUC has already been published.

In the SSLC exam, a high number of students, 8,25,469, have qualified for pursuing higher studies, out of the total 8,41,666.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Board also released Class 10 supplementary result.