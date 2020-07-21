Kashmiri newspaper attaches free mask on front page to raise COVID-19 awareness

A Kashmir-based Urdu newspaper is receiving accolades for its innovative effort in raising awareness about coronavirus pandemic.

The Urdu newspaper called 'Roshni' attached a facemask on its front page in its Tuesday edition with a text saying, "mask ka istemal zaroori hai" (using a mask is important). An arrow pointed the text to the packet which contained a free mask for the readers.

The subtext of the daily said, "With this, not only you but those around you can stay protected from coronavirus".

Zahoor Shora, Editor of the Roshni explained this innovative approach saying, "We thought it was important at this time to send out this message to the public, and this was a good way of making them understand the importance of wearing a mask".

Jehad Shora is the person behind this creative awareness. Shora, in an interview with Free Press Kashmir said that in Kashmir, people had plenty of excuses to avoid wearing masks and that's how the idea came to his mind.

A lot of people took to social media and appreciated the move by the newspaper. Many locals also said that it was a great step by the publisher.

Zubair Ahmad, a Srinagar resident said, "A newspaper costs around Rs 2 and if the publisher is giving a free mask with it, just because they want the people to be aware of how important it is, we must appreciate it. Even if some people read this newspaper at home the larger message does go out".

With every passing day, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases. According to the data by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the union territory has recorded 14,650 cases of coronavirus to date. In the past 24 hours, more than 750 cases emerged in the region. A total of 254 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in J&K.

