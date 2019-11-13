KBC 11: Ajeet Kumar, fourth to win Rs 1 crore, failed to answer this Rs 7 crore question

KBC 11: Bihar's Ajeet Kumar on Tuesday became the fourth person to win Rs 1 crore in the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show. However, he could not answer the final Rs 7 crore and decided to quit the show.

The ultimate question which could have made him the first winner of KBC was, "Who is the first cricketer to score two T20 International fifties on the same day in two different matches?"

The options before Kumar were: Nawroz Mangal, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Shahzad, and Shakib Al Hasan. Since he had already exhausted his last lifeline 50-50 for the Rs 1 crore question, an unsure Kumar decided to quit.

Upon Amitabh Bachchan asking to take a wild guess, Kumar selected Nawroz Mangal. The correct answer was Mohammad Hafeez. Kumar, who was prompt and confident with most of his answers, was lauded by Amitabh Bachchan for his performance.

Kumar is a jail superintendent and was previously employed in Indian Railways for more than 15 years. He says he wants to be a Deputy Inspector General one day.

The previous contestants who have won Rs 1 crore in KBC 11 are Sanoj Raj from Bihar, Babita Tade from Maharashtra and Gautam Kumar Jha from Bihar.

