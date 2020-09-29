Kaun Banega Crorepati: How to participate in quiz contest from home

While some contestants live their dreams on the hot seat opposite Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan, KBC also provides the viewers with an opportunity to win prizes via the Play Along option on SonyLIV app. From 10 contestants winning Rs 1 lakh each and a slew of other prizes like a brand new car and a Zoom call with the megastar himself, this season has a lot to offer. Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 has been airing live on Sony TV from September 28, 2020.

How to participate in KBC Play Along contest:

In order to be able to participate in the KBC Play Along contest, the players need to download the latest version of the SonyLIV app, available on Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store.

After installing the app, select the 'KBC Play Along' banner or icon from the menu.

Login using your Google or Facebook account and provide your confirmation to the terms and conditions.

Basic rules for participating in this online contest are that you must be an Indian citizen and above 18 years of age.

Select your language preference (English/Hindi).

Click the 'Play Now' option.

In order to register yourself, you can use your mobile number and email address.

When questions are asked on TV, the same will display on your smartphone screen. You will have to give the correct answer in the set time limit and click submit.

Each right answer will fetch you some points

You need not be a subscriber to play KBC Play Along, however, a subscriber can reap some extra benefits in terms of prices.