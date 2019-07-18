Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-274 result out; 1st prize Rs 80 lakh; check result on keralalotteries.com

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-274 result: The Kerala Lottery Department announced the result of the Karunya Plus Lottery KN-274 on Thursday. The Karunya Plus (KN-274) lottery results were announced at 3 PM at Gorrkhy Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvanthapuram. The first prize winner got Rs 80 lakh while the second and third prize winners received Rs 5 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

The department also gave the consolation prize money of Rs 8,000 to participants. The winners of 4th, 5th and 6th prizes got Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively. Candidates can check the KN-274 result on the Kerala government's official website-- keralalotteries.com.

Here's a list of lottery prize winners

1st prize (Rs 80,00,000): PG 218078

2nd prize (Rs 5,00,000): PC 783252

3rd prize (Rs 1,00,000): PA 553669, PB 338962, PC 786990, PD 428017, PE 171627, PG 552344, PH 657876, PJ 777451, PK 383142, PL 637276

4th prize (Rs 5,000): 0418, 1256, 1547, 1568, 1722, 1899, 2790, 2822, 4638, 6115, 6831, 7021, 8615, 9439, 9602, 9906

5th prize (Rs 2,000): 0267, 0340, 0966, 1354, 1946, 4121

Consolation prize (Rs 8,000)- PA 218078, PB 218078, PC 218078, PD 218078, PE 218078, PH 218078, PJ 218078, PK 218078, PL 218078

All the participants can verify the winning number with the numbers published in the Kerala Lottery Department Gazette.