Kerala Lottery Result Today March 21: Winners of 'Summer Bumper 2021 BR-78' lottery to be announced at 3 pm today

The Kerala State Lottery Department is expected to announce the results of the 'Summer Bumper 2021 BR-78' lottery at 3:00 pm today i.e March 21. Those who have participated in the 'Summer Bumper 2021 Br-78' lottery can check the results at the official website -- keralalotteryresult.net

The Kerala State Lottery Department has fixed multiple prizes for the 'Summer Bumper 2021 BR-78' lottery. The first prize of the 'Summer Bumper 2021 BR-78' lottery is worth a whopping Rs 6 crore. The second prize winner will receive Rs 25 lakh while the third prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh. There is also a consolation prize the winner of which gets Rs 1 lakh.

The winners of the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eight prizes receive Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1000 and Rs 500, respectively.

How to check 'Summer Bumper 2021 BR-78' results for March 21?

Participants can check the results of the 'Summer Bumper 2021 BR-78' lottery by following these steps:

1: Visit Kerala Lottery website - keralalotteryresult.net

2: Scan for Kerala Lottery Result 21.3.2021 'Summer Bumper 2021 BR-78' Lottery and click on this tab

3: A new page will open on which the results of the 'Summer Bumper 2021 BR-78' lottery will be displayed

Kerala State Lottery Department conducts one weekly lottery every day of the week. These are:

Sunday- Pournami Weekly Lottery-

Monday- WIN-WIN Weekly Lottery

Tuesday-Sthree Sakti Weekly Lottery

Wednesday-Akshaya Weekly Lottery

Thursday-Karunya Plus Weekly Lottery

Friday -Nirmal Plus Weekly Lottery

Saturday- Karunya Weekly Lottery

Apart from these Kerala State Lottery Department conducts six bumper lotteries. More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are currently functioning in the state, according to the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala. These are located in - Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District.

