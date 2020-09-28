Kerala Lottery Win Win W-583 results out today! First prize Rs 75 lakh, second Rs 5 lakh

Kerala state lotteries department has announced the results of Kerala Lottery W-583 on Monday. The first prize winner is ticket number WU-471818 which won Rs 75 lakh as prize money. The second prize worth Rs 5 lakh was bagged by WZ-723310 whereas the third prize worth Rs 1 lakh was won by ticket numbers: WN-631435, WP-832024, WO-275851, WT-179869, WS-707187, WR-535687, WU-734631, WU-734631, WV-630610, WW-829802,WX-108349,WZ-534450.

Consolation prize worth Rs 8,000 was won by ticket numbers: WN-471818, WO-471818, WP-471818, WR-471818, WS-471818, WT-471818, WV-471818, WW-471818, WX-471818, WY-471818, WZ-471818.

Official results have been announced on the official website- keralalotteries.net.

Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 28.09.20 Win Win W-583' and click on the link. You will be redirected to a new page where you can check the lottery results. People who have bagged amounts above Rs 5,000 have to submit their tickets to a government lottery office or bank with ID proof. In case the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, winners will be able to claim their prize money from any lottery store in Kerala.

Kerala state lotteries department offers seven weekly lotteries-Prateeksha, Win Win, Karunya, Bhagyanidhi, Akshaya and Pournami lotteries along with six bumper lotteries. According to the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala, more than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functional- one each at Kattapanna in Idukki district, Punalur in Kollam district and Thamarassery in Kozhikode district.

