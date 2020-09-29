Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-228 lottery results out! First prize Rs 75 lakh, second Rs 10 lakh

Kerala state lottery department announced the results of the Sthree Sakhti SS-228 lottery at 3 pm on September 29, 2020. The first prize winner will bag a cash prize worth Rs 75 lakh, the second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will bag Rs 5,000. Consolation prize winner will get Rs 8,000.

Those on the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth positions shall bag Rs 2,000, Rs, 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively. The candidates can access their results at keralalotteries.net.

On the official site, check for the 'Kerala Lottery Result 29.09.20 Sthree Sakhti SS-228' link and click on it. You will be redirected to a new page wherein you can check your result. Tickets for this lottery are priced at Rs 40 only.

Prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government gazette and surrender their winning tickets within 30 days. People who have won amounts less than Rs 5,000 can claim their lottery prize from any lottery store in Kerala while those who have won amounts above Rs 5,000 will have to submit their tickets to a government lottery office or bank with ID proof.

Kerala state lotteries department organizes seven weekly lotteries- Prateeksha, Win-Win, Akshaya, Dhanasree, Bhagyanidhi, Pournami and Karunya lotteries and six bumper lotteries.