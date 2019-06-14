Kolkata doctors' strike Day 3: Nationwide protest today, here are the top developments

The doctors in Kolkata are not yet ready to give up their 3-day long strike until their demands on security in government hospitals are being met and have defied the deadline set by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee took on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) for provoking the protestors and giving a "communal color" to the issue.

Additionally, the India Medical Association has declared "All India Protest Day" on Friday (June 14, 2019) against the incident and stood in solidarity with the protesting doctors.

Here are top 10 developments that you need to know about the doctors' strike:

Emergency wards, outdoor facilities, and pathological units of many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and several private medical facilities in the state remained closed for the third consecutive day due to the doctors' strike who are protesting after two of their colleagues were "attacked and seriously injured" at the NRS Medical College and Hospital here by a mob, following the death of a patient. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata amid slogans of "we want justice" by the doctors. "I condemn the agitation. The junior doctors' strike is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP", the CM said. The minister who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio asked the police to clear the premises and only allow the patients to stay. Banerjee gave the doctors a 4-hour deadline to rejoin service, however, later extended it to 2 pm. She further warned the doctors of strict action and to vacate the hostels if they do not resume work. Despite the ultimatum given by the CM, the doctors continued their strike. Additionally, a joint platform of doctors met the governor KN Tripathi, who reportedly appealed them to resume their duties. Saibal Kumar Mukherjee (principal of NRS Medical college) and Saurabh Chattopadhyay (MSVP) gave their resignation on Thursday while expressing their regret over their inability to end the doctors' strike. The BJP and the TMC are in a bitter turf in the state of West Bengal where on one-hand, Mamata Banerjee is accusing the saffron party of inciting trouble in the state and the BJP, on the other hand, has claimed that Banerjee is targeting the saffron party as she is rattled by its major gains in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Polls. The West Bengal CM described the injuries sustained by the tow doctors as "unfortunate". She added that five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. She said that an enquiry has also been ordered to look into the complaint of negligence of treatment, which led to the death of the patient. Mamata Banerjee, reportedly, also wrote to senior doctors of all medical colleges and hospitals in the state and requested them to keep taking care of the patients. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have slammed the CM for her alleged "threats" to agitating doctors and sought her "immediate resignation as the health minister".

