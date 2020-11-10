Business Today
Loading...

Kolkata slum fire burns down 50-60 huts; CM Mamata Banerjee takes stock

Videos shared on social media showed an intense blaze burning in the Topsia region of Kolkata. Other videos showed a spire of smoke rising from the locality. No casualties have been reported in the fire so far

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | November 10, 2020 | Updated 19:07 IST
Kolkata slum fire burns down 50-60 huts; CM Mamata Banerjee takes stock
Photo credit: ANI

A massive fire broke out in Kolkata's Topsia's area on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze destroyed 50-60 shanties in the area.

The fire department rushed six fire tenders to control the blaze. The fire was first spotted at around 3:30 PM, according to fire department officials.

Videos shared on social media showed an intense blaze burning in the Topsia region of Kolkata. Other videos showed a spire of smoke rising from the locality. No casualties have been reported in the fire so far.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Kolkata | Topsia | West Bengal | Chief Minister | Mamata Banerjee
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close