Kolkata slum fire burns down 50-60 huts; CM Mamata Banerjee takes stock

A massive fire broke out in Kolkata's Topsia's area on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze destroyed 50-60 shanties in the area.

The fire department rushed six fire tenders to control the blaze. The fire was first spotted at around 3:30 PM, according to fire department officials.

Videos shared on social media showed an intense blaze burning in the Topsia region of Kolkata. Other videos showed a spire of smoke rising from the locality. No casualties have been reported in the fire so far.

#WATCH Kolkata: Fire breaks out in a slum area in Topsia. Six fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bE8MPOSy5v â ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Kolkata air pollution, shot from my window. Is it some factory? Or a fire incident?

3.39pm Nov10 pic.twitter.com/otPFfVnAuY â Simran Soni (@chicksim) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited