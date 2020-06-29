KTU postpones B.Tech Regular, Supplementary exams scheduled from July 1

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, also known as Kerala Technical University (KTU) has postponed the B.Tech Regular as well as B.Tech Supplementary exams slated to be conducted from July 1 indefinitely due to novel coronavirus.

This development was announced on the official KTU website on Monday. The one line announcement read, "B-Tech S8 Regular and Supplementary Examinations (including part-time) scheduled from July 1 have been postponed". The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University had released the detailed time table for KTU B-Tech examinations 2020 on June 16,2020. As per this time table, the exams were supposed to be held from July 1-July 7.

This decision comes days after the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor requested the Kerala CM Pinarayi VIjayan to postpone the university as well as school exams amid the continuous uptick in coronavirus cases. Tharoor had later expressed his disappointment over the fact that KTU was still going to conduct an examination from July 1. He took to Twitter to express his discomfort and wrote, "Disappointed to learn today that exams are still going ahead. I'm not alone in questioning the common-sense of thisd, when the CM himself has said in his daily press briefing that the situation in Kerala is alarming and initiated strict measures to curb crowds gathering anywhere."

In order to get regular updates regarding the KTU exams 2020, students are advised to visit the University's official website.

