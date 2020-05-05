Lockdown 3.0: New rules for liquor shops in Delhi; check out details

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government yesterday night announced a 'special corona fee' of 70 per cent on the maximum retail price (MRP) of all liquor brands sold in Delhi. The revised prices will be applicable from today across the national capital.

Delhi government's action comes after the first day of lockdown relaxation in Delhi saw long queues with customers breaking social distancing norms. The union home ministry relaxed the lockdown rules from May 4, which allowed standalone non-essential shops or those in neighbourhoods and residential complexes to function.

The Delhi government said that "70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption "off" the premises." Other states may also implement similar taxes in the coming days, PTI quoted analysts as saying.

Here's what one needs to know before stepping out?

Which shops are open: Only standalone liquor stores are allowed to operate in Lockdown 3.0, with the exception of those in containment zones or hotspots.

Only standalone liquor stores are allowed to operate in Lockdown 3.0, with the exception of those in containment zones or hotspots. Timings: The liquor shops will remain till 7 pm. Centre had allowed all non-essential shops to remain open only till 7 pm for Lockdown 3.0.

The liquor shops will remain till 7 pm. Centre had allowed all non-essential shops to remain open only till 7 pm for Lockdown 3.0. Social distancing: Maximum of five persons would be allowed in a shop at a time to follow social distancing norms. Masks or face covers are also necessary. The MHA has also asked shopkeepers to ensure that customers maintain a 2-metre distance.

Maximum of five persons would be allowed in a shop at a time to follow social distancing norms. Masks or face covers are also necessary. The MHA has also asked shopkeepers to ensure that customers maintain a 2-metre distance. Out of 850 liquor shops in Delhi, state govt has allowed only 150 stores to be opened.

The quantity of liquor has been capped at 9 litres and 1 beer case per customer.

No liquor shop would be allowed to open in a mall or a marketing complex.

Customers must obey the personal protection protocol inside liquor stores.

Spitting or not wearing a mask is a punishable offence under the prevailing laws.

