Lockdown 3.0: Tipplers confront rain, hailstorm to buy alcohol

With lockdown continuing for more than 40 days, tipplers have become desperate for liquor. Many incidents of alcohol lovers flouting social distancing norms while queuing up outside liquor shops were reported across the country. A similar incident was seen at Uttarakhand's Nainital where people were seen standing in a queue to buy liquor at a shop despite the rain and hailstorm.

In a video on social media platforms, people were seen braving a hailstorm to buy alcohol at a shop on Mall Road in Nainital. People were seen waiting for their turn in a long queue amid heavy rain and hailstorm. Some were seen with umbrellas while others were confronting the harsh weather without any protection.

Uttarakhand: Shoppers brave hailstorm to buy liquor at a shop on Mall Road in Nainital today. #CoronavirusLockdownpic.twitter.com/lvU2K1HT2c - ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Uttarakhand has registered around 60 COVID-19 cases so far with one death due to the virus.

In Delhi, hundreds of people were seen waiting in long queues despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's administration levying a 'special corona fee' of 70 per cent on MRP of alcohol.

The Minister of Home Affairs has allowed the sale of liquor, tobacco, paan after ensuring social distancing norms are followed. A maximum of 5 persons should be allowed at one time at any shop, an MHA order said. The order also mentioned the consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco is not allowed in public places during the lockdown.

Here's everything to know before stepping out to get liquor:

Which shops are open: Only standalone liquor stores are allowed to operate in Lockdown 3.0, with the exception of those in containment zones or hotspots.

The liquor shops will remain till 7 pm. Centre had allowed all non-essential shops to remain open only till 7 pm for Lockdown 3.0. Social distancing: Maximum of five persons would be allowed in a shop at a time to follow social distancing norms. Masks or face covers are also necessary. The MHA has also asked shopkeepers to ensure that customers maintain a 2-metre distance.

Maximum of five persons would be allowed in a shop at a time to follow social distancing norms. Masks or face covers are also necessary. The MHA has also asked shopkeepers to ensure that customers maintain a 2-metre distance. The quantity of liquor has been capped at 9 litres and 1 beer case per customer.

No liquor shop would be allowed to open in a mall or a marketing complex.

Customers must obey the personal protection protocol inside liquor stores.

Spitting or not wearing a mask is a punishable offence under the prevailing laws.

